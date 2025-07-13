UAE President confers First Class Order of Independence on Korean Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 13th July 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Independence upon Yoo Jae-sung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, in recognition of the ambassador’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties during his tenure in the UAE.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ambassador Yoo during a reception held at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Al Sayegh conveyed his best wishes to the Ambassador for continued success in his future endeavours and praised his contributions to enhancing the close relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea across various sectors.

In turn, Yoo Jae-sung expressed his deep gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and commended the UAE’s remarkable progress and achievements, which reflect the leadership’s vision and its commitment to advancing the nation’s global stature.

Ambassador Yoo also extended his appreciation to all UAE government entities for their cooperation, which contributed significantly to the success of his mission to deepen ties between the two countries.