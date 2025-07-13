EU, Indonesia strike political agreement to advance free trade deal

BRUSSELS, 13th July 2025 (WAM) -- A political agreement was reached to advance the EU-Indonesia free trade deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The trade deal, dubbed CEPA for Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, will create more opportunities in key industries such as agriculture and the automotive sector, von der Leyen added.

"There's a lot of untouched potential in our trade relationship and therefore this agreement comes at the right time because the new agreement will open new markets", she said at a press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

