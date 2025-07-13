GCC states support peaceful, diplomatic solutions to global crises

ZAGREB,13th July 2025 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met with Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum 2025 in Croatia.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the GCC and Ukraine, focusing on opportunities to further develop and enhance cooperation following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November 2017, which aims to promote and serve the mutual interests of both parties. In addition, the discussions addressed a range of regional and international issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

Albudaiwi emphasised that the GCC states believe in the importance of peaceful and diplomatic solutions as an effective way to address regional and international issues and crises, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The Secretary General stressed that the GCC's position on this crisis is based on the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, preserving the international order based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the non-use of force or the threat of it.