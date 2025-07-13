Sharjah to host Arab Parliament for the Child

SHARJAH, 13th July 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah is preparing to host the second session of the fourth Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) this July, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The event, supported by the League of Arab States and the follow-up of its Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, will welcome parliamentary child delegates from across the Arab world to take part in eight diverse activities that reflect a shared Arab identity and a strategic focus on empowering children.

Delegations will arrive on 22 July, followed by a full programme organised by the Parliament's General Secretariat in collaboration with UAE government, educational, and cultural institutions.

Highlights include a visit to the “Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators”, where children will participate in a “Skills Lab” promoting leadership, creativity, and teamwork.

The parliament board will convene at the parliament’s headquarters, followed by the second general session on 26 July at the Sharjah Consultative Council.

The session will centre on the cultural identity of Arab children. The day prior will feature an intensive workshop preparing young parliamentarians in parliamentary tools, structured discussion, and presentation skills.

The 12th issue of The Young Parliamentarian magazine will also be launched during the event, offering a platform for children’s voices and initiatives while documenting their parliamentary journey.

Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of the APC, emphasised that hosting this session in Sharjah reflects the emirate’s leading role in supporting and empowering Arab youth. It aligns with the Arab vision of nurturing future leaders through structured, collaborative, and value-driven programmes.

He added that Sharjah continues to affirm its position as a creative platform where empowerment, identity, and knowledge converge to shape confident, responsible generations for the future.

