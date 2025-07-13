‘Arab Podcast Programme’ sparks new wave of regional talent in inaugural week

DUBAI, 13th July 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural week of the second edition of the ‘Arab Podcast Programme,’ a pathbreaking initiative organised by the Dubai Press Club, witnessed a distinguished group of content creators and industry experts from across the Arab world sharing their insights with enthusiastic Arab youth eager to carve a niche within the fast-evolving digital media realm of podcasting.

The accent on enabling young participants to find their feet as audio content creators, with established professionals sharing their creative vision, expertise, and technical knowledge, underscores the rapid growth of this vital sector and the increasing interest in podcasting as an influential and innovative media platform aligned with the trends of modern media.

Launched on July 7 at the Dubai Press Club, the Arab Podcast Programme features five weeks of intensive training under the supervision of Charbel Issa, a certified trainer on Podeo, a leading podcasting platform in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The training sessions are designed to offer participants a clear idea of fundamental concepts while they gain new skills through hands-on practical training modules.

Hosting the second edition of the Arab Podcast Programme is part of the Dubai Press Club’s sustained efforts to promote the growth of the Arabic podcasting industry and contribute to the development of a dynamic and evolving digital media landscape across the region.

The initiative aligns with the rapid changes being witnessed in terms of digital content consumption patterns and aims to support a more active and influential Arab presence in one of the fastest-growing media segments worldwide. Podcasting continues to grow its share as a major platform for free expression and a fertile ground for innovation and creative media content.

The opening week of the event witnessed broad participation from young men and women from across the Arab world.

Participants were guided through eight foundational training modules covering various stages of podcast production – from content strategy development, podcast branding, and post-production, to recording quality, hosting, and distribution across podcast platforms, as well as marketing strategies.

Aspiring young men and women were introduced to the fundamentals of podcasting from a holistic professional perspective, grasping basic concepts before delving into the intricacies of professional recording techniques, audio setup, audience trend analysis, and approaches to benchmark the audio identity of content.

Discussions also included global best practices in podcast production.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, emphasised that the remarkable levels of engagement from participants over the inaugural week reflected the profound interest among Arab youth to carve a niche for themselves in this dynamic domain. Podcasting is among the most engaging forms of media, particularly amongst younger audiences, she noted.

She said, “We are thrilled by the strong and enthusiastic response to the second edition of the Arab Podcast Programme. Right through the inaugural sessions, we have witnessed a profound eagerness and passion among participants to master podcasting techniques that could enable them to produce high-quality Arabic content capable of competing regionally and globally.

“The programme is designed to be a comprehensive training platform, not limited to theoretical knowledge but also rich in intensive practical aspects, enabling participants to develop their own audio projects under the guidance of experienced trainers and professionals.”

She added, “Through this initiative, we aim to enhance the appeal and reach of Arabic content in the global digital space and to provide Arab youth with the opportunity to express their ideas and concerns through modern tools that can deliver optimal results amid the rapid technological shifts rippling through the new media landscape.”

Stefano Fallaha, CEO and Founder of Podeo, said, “We are pleased to witness the tremendous interest generated by the second edition of the Arab Podcast Programme organised by the Dubai Press Club. It represents an important step in strengthening the presence of Arabic audio content on the global stage.”

He added, “Such targeted initiatives play a key role in equipping young Arabs with the knowledge and tools needed to produce innovative, high-quality content. This aligns perfectly with Podeo’s mission to support the podcasting ecosystem in the region by creating opportunities for content creators to monetise their work and transform their creative ideas into impactful productions that reach wider audiences. At Podeo, we strongly believe in the importance of hands-on training and direct experience in sharpening the skills of the new generation of creators, helping them establish a strong presence in one of the fastest-growing media industries worldwide.”

Through the second week, participants are gearing up to present initial pitches for their podcast ideas, ahead of entering the third stage of the programme. Each participant will receive personalised feedback and guidance to help refine their projects courtesy of experts from The Direction Podcast, Podcast Pro, and the Dubai Press Club.

The hosting of the Arab Podcast Programme as part of the Dubai Press Club’s initiatives reflects its unwavering commitment to enhancing the capabilities of media professionals in the Arab region and equipping them with appropriate tools to stay relevant in a fast-changing media landscape heading into the future. This effort is aligned with Dubai’s pioneering role as a hub for modern Arab media enterprises and its significant contributions to the development of an innovative and thriving Arab media environment.