EU postpones tariffs on US goods

BRUSSELS, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Union has postponed the imposition of tariffs on goods imported from the United States until early August, despite Washington’s decision to impose 30 percent tariffs on products from the EU bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed that the United States had sent a letter outlining measures that will take effect unless a negotiated solution is reached. She said the EU would extend the suspension of its countermeasures until early August to allow for further negotiations.

Von der Leyen’s announcement followed US President Donald Trump’s statement on Saturday confirming that 30 percent tariffs on EU imports will take effect from 1st August, despite ongoing talks.

According to the German news agency, von der Leyen stressed that the EU will not remain passive and that the European Commission will continue preparing additional countermeasures in the coming weeks.

Previous information released by the European Union indicates that the planned countermeasures could affect US exports valued at €21 billion (US$24.5 billion).

EU trade ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the next steps following the shift in Trump’s position over the weekend.

It remains unclear whether the ministers will endorse von der Leyen’s decision to suspend the countermeasures to allow negotiations to continue until the 1st August deadline.