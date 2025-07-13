China's first ocean-level smart scientific research vessel delivered in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China's first ocean-level intelligent scientific research vessel was delivered in Shanghai on Sunday, enhancing the marine research capabilities of China's prestigious universities.

According to China daily report, The vessel named Tongji was built by China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited for Shanghai-based Tongji University.

Construction of the vessel started in April 2024, and it completed comprehensive sea trials in May.

Tongji will be used for scientific research voyages, offshore engineering construction tasks, and student internships in Tongji University's marine discipline and other departments, providing equipment support for marine scientific research and the cultivation of marine-related professionals, according to a statement released by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company Limited on Sunday.

It becomes China's leading scientific research platform in the East China Sea, capable of conducting scientific research and providing engineering support, said the statement.

Li Zhenghua, the vessel's chief designer, said Tongji is a multi-functional "maritime campus" that integrates scientific research, talent cultivation, popular science education, and cultural inheritance in marine geology, chemistry, biology, and related scientific investigations.

"And it is the new generation of 2,000-ton green, silent, and intelligent comprehensive scientific research vessel independently designed and constructed by domestic companies," Li said.

Tongji measures 81.5 meters long, 15 meters wide, and a depth of 6.9 meters. It can accommodate 45 people, including 30 scientists, and reach a speed of 15 knots, equivalent to more than 27 kilometers an hour.

The vessel has a range of 80,000 nautical miles and can sustain operations independently for up to 35 days, Li said.

By optimizing the layout, Tongji has achieved a deck operating area of 460 square meters, a laboratory area of 320 square meters, a per capita living cabin of 10.2 square meters, and a total of more than 100 square meters of functional cabins, including conference areas, lecture halls, leisure and fitness areas, achieving the operational capacity of a 3,000 ton scientific research vessel with a relatively small volume, he said.

Tongji adopts a domestically produced full turn electric propulsion system and is suitable for unlimited navigation areas (except for ice areas). It is the first scientific research vessel in China to obtain the i-ship (R1, No, E, I) intelligent symbols of the China Classification Society intelligent ship standard, which includes shore based remote control, autonomous navigation in open waters, intelligent energy efficiency management, and intelligent integration platform.

"Tongji is equipped with multiple advanced labs and all-weather operational capabilities and multiple performance indicators have indicated Tongji has reached the world's leading level," Li added.