Jannik Sinner claims first Wimbledon title

LONDON, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the world number one, claimed his first Wimbledon title after defeating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, ranked second globally, in four sets in the final held on Sunday.

Sinner, 23, dropped the opening set 4-6 before rallying to win the next three sets with identical 6-4 scores. The match lasted three hours and four minutes (184 minutes), marking Sinner’s maiden Wimbledon triumph.

With the victory, Sinner became the first Italian player to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title, denying Alcaraz a third consecutive championship at the tournament.