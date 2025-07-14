Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high on investor confidence

ISLAMABAD, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a significant bullish trend at the start of the trading week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging by 1,183 points to reach an all-time high of 135,482 points, reflecting growing investor confidence and improving economic indicators, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

According to APP, the positive momentum was led by active participation in key sectors, including banking, energy, and technology, resulting in higher trading volumes across the board.