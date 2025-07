NUKU ĽALOFA, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Tonga islands in the South Pacific on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake occurred 643 kilometres from Houma at a depth of 552 kilometres, USGS said.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far.

Tonga, an archipelago comprising 176 islands in the South Pacific Ocean, is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent seismic activity.