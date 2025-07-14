SCA Board reports record first-half milestones

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Board of Directors convened its third meeting of 2025 and reviewed the authority's key performance indicators for the first half of 2025.

During the meeting, the Board approved a series of strategic decisions that reaffirm the SCA’s commitment to accelerating the development of the financial markets sector and aligning its regulatory framework with global best practices. These decisions are intended to enhance the UAE’s market competitiveness and support the country’s broader vision for economic transformation.

The meeting was chaired by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa and attended by Deputy Chairman Faisal Yousef Sulaitin, CEO Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, and Board Members Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Arif Mohammed Amiri, and Rashid Ali Al Neyadi.

Commenting on this milestone, Al Shorafa stated, “Our vision is grounded in a firm belief in the UAE’s role as a global hub for future economic transformation, driven by the development of an integrated financial ecosystem built on innovation and regulatory excellence. This approach strengthens the UAE’s role as a key financial player actively shaping the global economic landscape.”

Al Awadhi reaffirmed the SCA’s commitment to driving a transformative shift in the global economic system, positioning the UAE as a benchmark for regulatory innovation and investor protection.

During H1 2025, The SCA recorded exceptional growth, with a 55 percent increase in newly issued licences and a 60 percent rise in the total number of licenced companies compared to the same period in 2024. Licenced local investment funds increased by 79 percent, driving a record 230 percent growth in total assets under management.

Meanwhile, registered foreign investment funds grew by 54 percent, and the value of registered bond and Sukuk programmes rose by 35 percent compared to H1 2024. These figures highlight the SCA’s capacity to attract global investment and solidify the UAE’s strategic position on the global investment map.

As part of its ongoing commitment to investor protection and market transparency, the Board reviewed progress on unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances held by brokerage firms. By the end of the second quarter of 2025, approximately AED190 million had been disbursed to rightful beneficiaries.

The Board also approved the formation of a coordinating Committee chaired by the SCA, with members from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), and a distinguished group of industry experts, namely Bryan Stirewalt, Sahar Badran, and Saeed Mansour Al Awar.

This committee is tasked with reviewing draft legislation, evaluating existing regulatory frameworks, and proposing amendments to enhance harmonisation between regulatory authorities. This initiative strengthens the resilience and agility of the financial ecosystem and positions the UAE as a leading strategic hub in international financial markets.

The meeting also reviewed key outcomes from the landmark launch of the region’s first-ever Finfluencer registration and authorisation framework, marking a transformative milestone in the digital economy’s regulatory framework. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to reinforce transparency and safeguard investors, aligning with the rapid evolution of the digital financial sector.

Furthermore, the Board approved a new regulatory framework governing goodwill in public joint-stock companies, recognising it as an intangible asset that includes brand strength and corporate reputation. The framework aims to promote compliance with international accounting standards and establish clear valuation principles to support boards of directors, audit committees, and external auditors, while enhancing transparency and investor disclosure practices.

These decisions underscore the SCA’s impactful regulatory leadership and its role in advancing the integration of the global financial system through innovative practices that promote transparency and sustainability.