Chris Gotterup wins first DP World Tour title at Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup captured the Genesis Scottish Open for his second TOUR title, earning a spot in next week's Open Championship.

Gotterup outlasted Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and others at The Renaissance Club for a two-stroke victory. He began the day tied with McIlroy, posting a final-round 66 to seal the win.

The win is the crowning moment of Gotterup’s fledgling career. At 25, he will make his debut in The Open Championship next week, getting in as the highest finisher in the Genesis Scottish Open field among those not exempt.

In another championship, William Mouw carded a brilliant closing 61 to surge up the leaderboard and claim a one-shot victory at the ISCO Championship.

The American was making just his second start on the DP World Tour - and only 20th on his home PGA TOUR - but is now a winner on both after finishing at ten under, one clear of fellow American Paul Peterson.

The event featured a field of PGA TOUR and DP World Tour members as part of the Strategic Alliance between both tours, with 50 DP World Tour members, featuring a mix of seasoned stars and emerging talent from the HotelPlanner Tour and Qualifying School, teeing it up.