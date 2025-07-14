Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches strategic project to develop Emirates Road

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced the launch of a project to develop and enhance the capacity of Emirates Road, as part of a comprehensive national plan to address traffic congestion.

This strategic project reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a smart, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure that supports economic growth objectives, enhances quality of life, and improves the efficiency of the federal road network.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with local government entities and is expected to deliver tangible outcomes that positively impact mobility, goods transport, and service flow across the country.

The Emirates Road development project includes expanding the road from three to five lanes in each direction over a stretch of 25 kilometres, starting from Al Badee Interchange in Sharjah to the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. This expansion will increase the road’s capacity to approximately 9,000 vehicles per hour, representing a 65 percent increase.

The project also features a comprehensive upgrade of Interchange No. 7 on Emirates Road, with the construction of six directional bridges totalling 12.6 kilometres in length, and a combined capacity of 13,200 vehicles per hour. In addition, the development will include the creation of collector roads on both sides of Emirates Road, spanning 3.4 kilometres.

The project, with an estimated cost of AED750 million, is scheduled to begin in September 2025 and will span two years. It aims to regulate traffic flow and achieve the highest safety standards for road users. The development will significantly reduce travel time - by up to 45 percent - for commuters traveling from Ras Al Khaimah, through Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah, to Dubai, and vice versa.

As one of the key solutions to traffic congestion in the UAE, the project is expected to alleviate traffic density, reduce travel times, and enhance flow on one of the most heavily used federal roads. It is being implemented according to the highest international standards in infrastructure design and execution, ensuring optimal traffic efficiency, quality, and safety.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the project is part of the Ministry’s efforts to develop practical and sustainable solutions to traffic congestion, an issue that received considerable attention during the UAE Government Annual Meetings, where the importance of road infrastructure development was emphasised as a key enabler of smoother traffic flow and comprehensive national development.

He stated, “This project represents a significant step toward realising the UAE’s vision of establishing an integrated road network that meets the needs of the population and economic growth. Enhancing road efficiency and upgrading key interchanges will reduce daily travel times, improve community satisfaction, and support sustainable development by ensuring smooth traffic flow that enhances quality of life. It also reflects the country’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions for improving transportation, reducing congestion-related emissions, and raising overall living standards.”

Al Mazrouei added, “This project is part of a comprehensive vision aimed at enhancing the country’s transport and road infrastructure network according to the highest engineering and technical standards, positioning the UAE among the world’s leading nations in providing sustainable infrastructure that meets future needs and supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. It will also help deliver integrated logistics services aligned with the nation’s ambitions.”

For his part, Eng. Hassan Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The project will be implemented in accordance with the highest international standards in road and infrastructure planning, with a strong emphasis on ensuring long-term sustainability. It will significantly enhance traffic flow, particularly for transit movement between cities across the UAE.”

He further noted that Emirates Road is one of the main federal roads managed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

