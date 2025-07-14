Empowering youth bedrock for sustainable giving in frontline: Frontline Heroes Office

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) reaffirmed the importance of investing in the potential of young people and equipping them with essential and future-focused skills.

On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, observed annually on 15th July, FHO said that such efforts are considered a cornerstone for supporting and sustaining frontline sectors across various vital fields.

The Office highlighted that young frontline heroes represent one of the most prominent pillars of society, with their dedication, competence, and spirit of giving in health, humanitarian, and service-related fields.

Emirati youth have demonstrated a remarkable presence in facing challenges, especially during times of crisis, becoming a true example of commitment, teamwork, and national spirit.

This recognition aligns with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which places youth empowerment as a national strategic priority, driven by a strong belief in preparing a capable generation ready to take on responsibilities and actively contribute to building a sustainable and secure future for the nation.

This day serves as an opportunity to spotlight the ongoing efforts to enhance youth skills and inspire them to continue excelling in their service to both community and country, within a comprehensive framework of recognition and support.