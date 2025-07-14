Chelsea crowned 2025 Club World Cup champions

NEW JERSEY, 13th July, 2025 (WAM) -- English club Chelsea claimed the title of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, held in its expanded format with 32 participating teams and hosted by the United States, after defeating France’s Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final played today at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Chelsea sealed the win in the first half, with Cole Palmer scoring twice in the 22nd and 30th minutes, followed by a third goal from João Pedro in the 43rd minute.

Despite efforts from both sides in the second half, the scoreline remained unchanged, securing Chelsea’s second Club World Cup title. Their first victory came in the 18th edition of the tournament under the previous format, hosted by Abu Dhabi in February 2022.