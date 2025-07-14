RAKEZ records 43% surge in new company registrations in H1 2025

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recorded a significant 43 percent increase in new company registrations for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

A total of 8,506 companies joined the RAKEZ business community between January and June this year, up from 5,933 in H1 2024, marking a significant leap in the economic zone’s continued growth trajectory.

Commenting on the surge, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, said, “This remarkable growth reflects the confidence investors place in RAKEZ and the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as a whole. Our continued commitment to creating a supportive and dynamic environment for businesses is clearly resonating with entrepreneurs and companies from around the globe.”

“By expanding our digital services, growing our value-added services portfolio, launching sector-focused hubs, and introducing value-driven packages, we are ensuring that new and existing businesses have everything they need to grow and succeed. With strategic foresight, operational excellence, and a firm commitment to sustainable development, RAKEZ is poised to play a leading role in shaping the UAE’s future economic landscape,” he added.

The majority of new companies operated in key sectors including management, information, and marketing consultancies; e-commerce; general trading; food and beverage; and building materials. These sectors continue to benefit from RAKEZ’s robust infrastructure, simplified processes, competitive cost advantages, and business-friendly ecosystem.

As RAKEZ continues to appeal to a diverse global investor base, India led the list of top investor nationalities, accounting for 43% of new registrations, followed by Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Egypt, and the Philippines.

With this sustained momentum, RAKEZ is now home to a thriving business community of more than 35,000 active companies from over 100 countries, reinforcing its position as a leading business and industrial hub in the region. The economic zone remains deeply committed to its mission of empowering entrepreneurs, fueling economic growth, and positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a global centre of innovation and investment.