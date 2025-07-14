Khalifa University launches Master’s programme in HSE Engineering

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced its Master of Engineering programme in Health, Safety and Environmental Engineering (MEng in HSE Engineering) will be available fully online from Fall 2025, to help practicing engineers and graduates enhance their expertise with such specialties.

The online MEng in HSE Engineering will offer concentrations in Fire Protection, Process Safety, and Radiation Protection, and will equip professionals to assess and manage risk, devise optimal engineering and operational solutions, and ensure compliance with regulatory mandates and industry best practices.

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said, “The fully online MEng in HSE Engineering reflects our commitment to offering strategically relevant programs that remain critical to the regional and global workplace requirements. As a research and enterprise-oriented higher education institution, our objective is to offer the community initiatives that help build capacities while creating awareness on environment and safety. We believe the graduates that will come through this program will significantly contribute to not only the economic progress but also the overall well-being of the society.”

Graduates of the MEng in Health, Safety, and Environment Engineering will be equipped to design water and wastewater systems that ensure clean, safe water by eliminating harmful bacteria and viruses. As environmental and safety concerns grow worldwide, demand for these specialists is expected to rise. In addition to environmental protection, their expertise in fire engineering is critical for designing systems and protocols that prevent, detect, and control fires in industrial and public settings.

Health and Safety Engineers play a key role in protecting lives, infrastructure, and the environment through risk reduction and sustainable planning. They are also trained to assess hazards, report findings, and develop innovative, science-based solutions to complex safety and environmental challenges.

In addition, health and safety engineers will be able to design machinery and equipment which improve human health or prevent diseases, assisting in waste disposal, improving pollution control measures, as well as in developing methods of cleaning up existing hazards.