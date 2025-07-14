Zayed Charity Run 2025–2026 expands to six global destinations

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run has announced the launch of its 2025–2026 season with a historic expansion across six global destinations: China, Brazil, the UAE, Egypt, the United States, and Hungary.

For the first time, the race will be held in China, Brazil and Hungary, reflecting its growing humanitarian and sporting influence across three new continents.

The race, inspired by the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, aims to promote giving, generosity, and social solidarity globally.

During a press conference held at ERTH Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, said the expansion reflects global confidence in the race’s mission and its impact on charitable and humanitarian institutions.

He added that the season will open on 21st September in Beijing, featuring a 5 km robot race for the first time, in addition to 10 km and 5 km races, with total prize money of US$30,000.

The second stop will be in Rio de Janeiro on 5th October, followed by a return to Abu Dhabi on 29th November, coinciding with the UAE National Day and offering AED1.5 million in prizes. Cairo will host the fourth leg on 26th December with EGP20 million in prizes. The fifth race will take place in Miami on 31st January, 2026, and the season will conclude in Budapest in May 2026.

Al Kaabi noted that future editions will continue to grow under the guidance of the UAE leadership and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, reaffirmed support for the race during the Year of Community and highlighted the inclusion of senior citizens in upcoming editions.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said the international expansion reinforces the race’s global humanitarian impact.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, expressed full support for the race across all destinations.

Yaqoub Al Saadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, confirmed continued global coverage of the race, highlighting the UAE’s role in championing humanitarian causes.

First launched in Abu Dhabi in 2001, the Zayed Charity Run expanded globally in 2005 with its first overseas edition in New York City and later in Cairo in 2014. The race supports patients with chronic illnesses, funds children’s hospitals and research, and promotes health awareness and active lifestyles.