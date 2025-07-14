Mohammed bin Rashid meets top-performing graduates of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences

DUBAI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with the top-performing graduates of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) at the Union House in Dubai.

His Highness congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements, praising the dedication and scientific distinction they demonstrated—values that reflect the founding principles of the University and the UAE’s ongoing pursuit of excellence in education and healthcare.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted the importance of nurturing talent capable of shaping the future of medicine and scientific research in the region. He said the graduates represent key pillars in the UAE’s ambition to build a world-class academic and healthcare ecosystem that attracts leading minds from around the globe.

His Highness said, “We take pride in these achievements, which form part of the broader success story the nation is building. This academic excellence stands as a testament to the UAE’s ability to shape the future by nurturing exceptional minds across vital sectors.”

Sheikh Mohammed added, “The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences has become a beacon of modern knowledge and an incubator for innovation in the healthcare sector. It plays a vital role in preparing future leaders in medicine and scientific research—fully aligned with our vision to position the UAE as a global centre for knowledge and advanced healthcare.”

The meeting was attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors and Chairperson of MBRU Council; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Acting Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of MBRU; and members of the MBRU Council.

The 2025 graduating class comprises 164 students from 30 nationalities, across 30 academic programmes. Among them are 129 female graduates, including 52 Emiratis.