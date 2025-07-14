ADAFSA embraces cloud computing to enhance services, boost agri-food sector

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- In a strategic step to advance its digital transformation, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced commencing a comprehensive transition of its services and infrastructure to cloud computing.

This step aligns with the Abu Dhabi government's vision, spearheaded by the Department of Government Enablement (DGE), to enable a fully AI-native government by 2027.

Through this strategic move, ADAFSA seeks to harness the advanced features of cloud platforms to simplify operations, optimise resource utilisation, and drive innovation across Abu Dhabi’s agriculture and food safety sectors.

Furthermore, ADAFSA’s adoption of cloud computing underscores its steadfast dedication to boosting operational efficiency, agility, and service accessibility for all stakeholders in the agriculture and food sectors, such as farmers, food producers and the wider community.

This initiative is a key pillar of Abu Dhabi's digital strategy, which aims to integrate the digital infrastructure of over 40 government entities into a centralised, hybrid, multi-cloud environment. In this context, the DGE serves as the driving force behind this transition, offering expert guidance and support to entities like ADAFSA, helping them overcome the challenges of cloud migration.

This move is projected to significantly establish a more efficient, transparent, and innovative agricultural and food system, bringing substantial benefits to ADAFSA and its partners. The migration to cloud-based services will offer improved accessibility and greater flexibility for users, thus strengthening digital portals, mobile apps, and other online services.

The cloud infrastructure will contribute to boosting efficiency by automating processes, reducing manual workloads, and optimising IT resource management. Moreover, cloud platforms will also bolster data governance and security through robust security features and advanced capabilities, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive information.

The cloud's innate ability to scale up will enable ADAFSA to rapidly adapt to evolving requirements and roll out new services at a faster pace, while also laying a solid foundation for a future-ready infrastructure capable of integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In turn, this move will facilitate more intelligent inspections, predictive analysis, and enhanced future decision-making, leveraging ADAFSA's prior work in applying AI to smart inspection operations. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates ADAFSA's dedication to adopting cutting-edge technological developments, fully aligned with the Abu Dhabi government's digital transformation agenda.