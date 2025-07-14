President of Zambia receives Shakhboot bin Nahyan

LUSAKA, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, received Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during an official visit to the capital, Lusaka.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Hichilema, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Zambia.

For his part, President Hichilema, conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further growth and development for the government and people of the UAE.

President Hichilema welcomed the visit by Shakhboot bin Nahyan, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them. Furthermore, the two sides explored mutual efforts to expand and develop cooperation across various fields, for the benefit of both countries.