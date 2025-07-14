Fujairah CP attends graduation ceremony of 112 students from Applied Technology Schools

FUJAIRAH, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the vital role of education in building a future founded on knowledge and learning, and in investing in the development of minds, considering it a cornerstone for the advancement and progress of societies.

This came during H.H.’s attendance at the graduation ceremony of 112 high school students from the Applied Technology Schools in Fujairah for the academic year 2024–2025, held at the Al Bahar Hotel and Resort.

H.H. highlighted the commitment of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to developing the education sector and supporting its requirements, based on the importance of investing in human capital and empowering it to effectively contribute to the country’s developmental journey across all fields.

H.H. congratulated the students on their graduation and successful completion of this educational stage, urging them to continue pursuing knowledge and enhancing their skills to keep pace with the aspirations of the emirate and the country, and to actively contribute to achieving its comprehensive developmental vision and ambitions.