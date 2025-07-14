EGA supplies CelestiAL solar aluminium to Brembo

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) – Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced an agreement to increase its CelestiAL solar aluminium supply to Brembo, the global leader in braking solutions.

CelestiAL is EGA’s aluminium made in the UAE using solar power, which significantly reduces the emissions associated with aluminium smelting.

The agreement is an extension of an existing supply agreement with Brembo and will see a significant increase in the supply of EGA’s CelestiAL solar aluminium to the company. EGA has supplied aluminium to Brembo since 2019 for manufacturing innovative braking systems.

Aluminium is a key metal for the automotive industry due to its light weight, strength, and corrosion resistance properties. EGA is one of the largest suppliers of foundry alloys to the automotive industry worldwide, including to BMW Group, and tier-one suppliers of Mercedes-Benz and Nissan.

Brembo is a pioneer in the design, development, and production of high-performance, innovative braking technology. Founded in 1961 in Bergamo, Italy, Brembo supplies advanced braking systems to the world’s most prestigious automotive manufacturers, including high-performance road and racetrack cars and motorcycles.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “At EGA, we continue to drive innovation to produce the highest quality, low-carbon metal for our customers. I look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Brembo over the coming years and I thank them for their trust in EGA.”

Beatrice Sarti, Chief Purchasing Officer of Brembo, said: “Brembo takes another significant step forward in responsible procurement. This new agreement allows us to reduce emissions by nearly 50 per cent for the same volume of aluminium, further reinforcing our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.”

EGA was the first company in the world to produce aluminium commercially using solar power. Generating the electricity required accounts for some 60 per cent of the global aluminium industry’s greenhouse gas emissions.

EGA is certified to the global standard established by the automotive industry which aims to ensure even more rigorous quality management in the global automotive supply chain.