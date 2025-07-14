Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy's reception on National Day

ABU DHABI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening a reception hosted by Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day (Bastille Day).

The event, held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Noura AlKaabi, Minister of State, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE and several members of the French community in the country.

In a speech on this occasion, the French Ambassador praised the depth of the distinguished historical and strategic relations between the French Republic and the United Arab Emirates, and the development they have witnessed in recent years.