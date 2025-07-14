Mansour bin Zayed visits Liwa Date Festival, stresses importance of supporting farmers in enhancing food security

LIWA, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today visited the 21st Liwa Date Festival in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

The festival - organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority under the patronage of His Highness - considered one of the most prominent agricultural and heritage festivals in the UAE. The event reaffirms the Authority's commitment to celebrating one of the UAE’s most enduring cultural and agricultural traditions.

During his tour, His Highness reviewed several pavilions of government and private entities showcasing their services and innovations in the agricultural sector. He also listened to explanations about the festival’s various competitions and activities, which highlight the social and economic value of the palm tree and its products. The event also underscores the tree’s contribution to food security and the enhancement of agricultural sustainability.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour emphasised that the agriculture and food production sector is witnessing significant growth in the UAE, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his continuous support for empowering farmers, producers, and manufacturers to ensure sustainable food production and strengthen national food security.

He affirmed that the festival reflects the Emirati citizen’s deep connection with the land and reinforces national identity by celebrating the palm tree as a cultural symbol. Supporting local agriculture and empowering farmers contributes to a balanced economic distribution and sustainable development aligned with the national goal of achieving food self-sufficiency.

His Highness also praised the festival’s role in boosting economic activity in the Al Dhafra Region by attracting thousands of visitors annually and serving as a platform that brings together farmers, experts, and pioneers in the agricultural industries—cementing the agricultural sector as a vital contributor to the national economy.

Accompanying His Highness on the tour were Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and several officials from the authority.

The Liwa Date Festival features numerous competitions with total prizes exceeding AED 8.7 million. It includes a range of heritage activities that aim to preserve the legacy and status of the palm tree as a symbol of the past and a blessing of the present. It also strengthens family and community bonds, ensures intergenerational continuity, and promotes values of cooperation, belonging, and cultural heritage preservation—supporting the goals of the UAE’s “Year of the Community.”

The festival also plays a vital role in supporting the local community and productive families in the region through the traditional market, which includes stalls for selling fresh dates, date products, palm-related items, factories, and nurseries. It also hosts pavilions of participating sponsors and supporters.