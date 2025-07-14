FCCI, India's Madhya Pradesh explore prospects for joint economic cooperation

DUBAI, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) met today in Dubai with a commercial delegation from India, headed by Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, to discuss cooperation between the private sectors of both countries and ways to enhance it across several key industries — particularly manufacturing, textiles, and the automotive sector.

During the meeting, both sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and supporting economic partnerships through the Arab-Indian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture to boost trade exchange and stimulate joint investments.

Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI, noted that the UAE is an attractive destination for investment, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, flexible economic legislation, and business-friendly environment, in addition to the abundance of investment opportunities across various sectors.

He invited Indian companies to explore the opportunities available in the UAE market and to build effective partnerships with their Emirati counterparts, stressing that the FCCI and its member chambers are committed to supporting cooperation between business leaders and investors from both nations.

The meeting also included discussions on signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the FCCI and the Madhya Pradesh Development Authority. The MoU aims to strengthen institutional cooperation frameworks, exchange expertise and knowledge, and develop communication channels between the two parties in areas of mutual interest.