Austria urges EU to respond to new US tariffs with strength, self-confidence

VIENNA, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) – Austria has urged the European Union to respond to new US tariffs with strength and self-confidence, emphasising the need for a united and robust European trade policy.

Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Austrian Federal Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism, has called for the implementation of countermeasures and preparations for additional steps in response to recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the imposition of a 30% tariff on European Union imports starting early August.

During a meeting of EU trade ministers held today in Brussels, the Austrian minister urged the European Union to "act with firmness and confidence," stating, "The EU must demonstrate strength and self-assurance," and called for the announced countermeasures to move forward. He added, “Things cannot continue this way in light of the daily statements coming from the US.”

He expressed his support for the European Commission in forming global partnerships with countries facing potential US trade sanctions, with the aim of "increasing global pressure."

He emphasised that diversifying trade relations and implementing free trade agreements are vital for Austria. “If we implement the free trade agreements currently under discussion, we can compensate for 75% of the US measures,” he said, stressing that the time has come for a clearer dialogue with the United States.