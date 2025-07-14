Sharjah Police achieves 98% customer satisfaction in H1 of 2025

SHARJAH, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Police, through its General Directorate of Comprehensive Police Stations, has reached an impressive milestone. In the first half of 2025, they achieved a 98% satisfaction rate from the public regarding their services. This feedback was gathered from 3,640 surveys completed by customers using the “Customer Pulse” channel. This achievement showcases the police force's dedication to deliver excellent services that build trust and ensure a smooth experience for everyone they serve.

Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajil, who leads the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, highlighted that the positive results show how much the community trusts the services offered. He pointed out that these results are a sign of the successful changes being made to improve every part of the service process, from when people first arrive to when their transactions are completed.

The Sharjah Police emphasised that making customers happy is one of their top priorities. They achieve this by having well-trained teams and using new ideas and technology to improve their services.

He highlighted that this percentage shows how successful they have been in regularly checking their performance and the quality of services provided. He emphasised that they are continuing to work hard to maintain these achievements and to improve the quality of their services. This is all in line with the leadership's goal to create an efficient and fast service environment that meets the needs of the community with adaptability and professionalism.