Sharjah Heritage launches Sharjah Summer Camp

SHARJAH, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Heritage Institute kicked off the "Sharjah Summer Camp," designed for children ages 7 to 12. Running from July 14 to 24 at the institute's headquarters, the camp offers activities every day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Its goal is to help kids learn about Emirati heritage and strengthen their sense of national identity through fun and engaging experiences.

Aisha Ghabish, who leads events and activities at the institute, shared, “The camp reflects our mission to raise awareness of our national heritage among children. We want to present it in ways that are modern and interesting to them, allowing them to explore Emirati identity in an enjoyable way.”

Marwa Jassim Al Mazmi, the event coordinator, noted that this year's theme is "Sharjah Summer Camp," which symbolizes traditional summer gathering places. The program includes a mix of events, activities, hands-on workshops, and field trips. Highlights feature a play titled "Towards Fifty," workshops about life in the desert, and puppet shows.

Throughout the camp, children will take part in various workshops, such as spinning and weaving, folk storytelling sessions titled "The Jewel of the Tale" and "Pearls and Jewels of Tales," traditional cooking classes, and educational visits to local attractions like the Sharjah Falconers Club, the Camelicious Factory, and the Rubu' Qarn Foundation.

The camp will conclude on Thursday, July 24, with a special closing ceremony that features a panel discussion called "Building a Generation That Holds Our Heads High," storytelling performances titled "The Magical World of Tales," and an open session where kids can ask questions. The event will also include a recognition ceremony where participants will receive awards and certificates for completing the camp.