Sharjah Press Club launches Ithmar programme

SHARJAH, 14th July, 2025 (WAM) – The seventh edition of “Ithmar,” a youth media training programme by the Sharjah Press Club (SPC), launched today with a renewed focus on podcasting as a creative platform for young voices. This year’s edition targets children and teenagers aged 10 to 15 who have an interest in media communication and audio storytelling.

Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, noted that Ithmar is part of SGMB’s wider efforts to support emerging talent by introducing them to platforms that allow for self-expression and skill building in a supportive environment.

The seventh edition, she added, builds on the outcomes of previous editions, with a particular emphasis on audio media, which has become an increasingly important space for positive influence. Al Suwaidi said that involving children in podcast production gives them a real-world experience in creating content that reflects their realities and is relevant to their communities.

The first week of training covers a range of voice and presentation skills, including microphone confidence, tone control, clarity in pronunciation, and storytelling. Participants also practice news reading, podcast introductions, and the difference between live recording and edited audio.

Sessions include exercises on using positive, expressive language and engaging listeners through sound. Later in the week, participants move into interview techniques, active listening, and on-camera presence, with a full podcast simulation to close out the week.

By the end of the programme, participants are expected to understand how to take an idea from concept to final recording and to work as a team to produce a complete podcast episode.

SPC continues to update and expand the “Ithmar” programme to meet the interests of young people, providing them the tools to take part in shaping the future of media locally and internationally.