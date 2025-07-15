Security Council extends UN mission to support 'Hudaydah Agreement' in Yemen

NEW YORK, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday renewed the mandate of the UN mission in Yemen’s key port city of Hudaydah. Adopted unanimously, the resolution extending the UN Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) until 28th January 2026.

The council underscored the mission’s critical role in maintaining fragile stability amid signs of renewed military escalation and deepening humanitarian need.

The resolution, 2786 (2025), reaffirmed the council’s support for the 2018 Stockholm Agreement, including “the ceasefire in the Houthi-controlled port city and demilitarisation of its docks, where the majority of Yemen’s imports and vital aid shipments pass through.”

It also signals a growing debate over the mission’s future, requesting the Secretary-General to submit a review by November to enhance coordination and coherence of UN operations, “bearing in mind challenges” that have directly impeded UNMHA’s capacity to deliver.

“The Security Council expresses its intention to review the full range of options for UNMHA’s mandate, including assessing the future viability and sunsetting of the mission, and make any necessary adjustments to gain efficiencies and reduce costs or otherwise, as may be required to UN operations in Hudaydah by developments on the ground, including inter alia a durable nationwide ceasefire,” the resolution noted.