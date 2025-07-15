SCA's CEO elected Chair of IOSCO’s Africa and Middle East Regional Committee

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) today announced that its CEO, Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, has been elected as the Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC). AMERC is one of the four key regional committees under the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

This recognition is a testament to the UAE’s long-standing institutional efforts to position itself as a central player in shaping the future of global financial markets.

Following his election, Al Awadhi will represent AMERC on the IOSCO Board, which comprises 34 members from the world’s leading securities regulatory authorities.

AMERC itself consists of 43 regulatory authorities from across North Africa and the Middle East and plays a pivotal role in enhancing regional regulatory cooperation and advancing forward-looking, resilient frameworks for capital markets.

Founded in 1983, IOSCO is the global standard-setter for securities market regulation. With more than 200 member institutions, IOSCO oversees over 95 percent of the world’s financial markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of the SCA Board of Directors, stated, “The election of Waleed Al Awadhi as Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee marks a significant milestone that underscores the UAE’s growing global standing in the financial sector and the increasing international confidence in its role in advancing the regulatory landscape of capital markets.

This appointment is a testament to the distinctive expertise of our national talent and their capacity to influence the future of financial governance, foster international cooperation, and embrace innovation as a cornerstone of sustainable growth."