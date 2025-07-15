Etihad announces seven new destinations

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has announced seven additional new destinations to further expand its network as part of its ongoing strategy to bring more point-to-point traffic directly to Abu Dhabi.

The new destinations - Almaty, Kazakhstan; Baku, Azerbaijan; Bucharest, Romania; Medina, Saudi Arabia; Tbilisi, Georgia; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and Yerevan, Armenia - will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a thriving hub for tourism, culture, and commerce.

The flights are set to go on sale over the next few days, and services will begin in March 2026, with Medina to start operating in November 2025.

These latest additions bring Etihad’s total number of new destinations for 2025 to 27, following earlier announcements of year-round routes and seasonal services.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our goal is clear, we want to bring more people directly to Abu Dhabi. These new routes connect us to fast-growing, culturally rich regions and will help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE’s capital."

