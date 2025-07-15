Anasy Media hosts lecture on Malta’s Arab-Islamic heritage, linguistic legacy

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Anasy Media, in collaboration with the Embassy of Malta in the UAE, organised a lecture as part of the “Discussion Hour” Majlis, entitled “Il-Kantilena: The Arabic Roots in the Maltese Language and the Arab-Islamic Era in Malta”.

The session was presented by Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE, and offered a rich exploration of Malta’s linguistic evolution and its deep historical connections with the Arab-Islamic world.

The lecture was attended by Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan bin Mubarak, Ambassador Extraordinary for Arab Culture at the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO), Lady Ambassadors, members of the Diplomatic Group for Spouses of Ambassadors in the UAE, as well as intellectuals, cultural enthusiasts, and regular members of the “Discussion Hour” Majlis.

The focal point of the lecture was Il-Kantilena, the oldest known literary text in the Maltese language, dating back to the 1400s. Written in Latin script, the poem is considered a linguistic treasure that reflects the early Maltese language, which was then referred to as “lingua arabica” due to its predominantly Semitic phonology and structure. Ambassador Camilleri Calleja eloquently discussed how the poem serves as a linguistic bridge between Malta’s Semitic heritage and its European identity.

In addition to the linguistic analysis, the Ambassador provided historical context on the Arab-Islamic era in Malta, which spanned from approximately 870 AD to 1091 AD. This period left a lasting imprint on the island’s language, culture and identity, an influence that continues to shape the Maltese people and their position within the Euro-Mediterranean region.