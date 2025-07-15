Over 1,000 athletes participate at IMMAF Youth World Championships in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation is ramping up final preparations to host the sixth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, which will take place in Al Ain from 21st to 27th July. More than 1,000 male and female athletes from 60 countries are set to compete, marking a record number of participants and highlighting the event’s growing global profile.

Leading countries taking part include reigning champions Ukraine, as well as the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, the UAE, and Armenia.

This year, the championship will be held in Al Ain for the first time, while the UAE continues its role as host for the fourth consecutive year.

Participation has surged from 200 athletes in the third edition held in 2022 to over 1,000 this year. The sharp increase confirms the championship’s rising popularity and the UAE’s key role in transforming it into a preferred destination for young talent in mixed martial arts.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the MMA Committee, said that preparations are progressing according to a comprehensive plan covering all organisational, logistical, and technical aspects. The Federation is working closely with local and international partners to deliver an outstanding edition that reflects the UAE’s reputation for hosting world-class sporting events.

“This year’s championship has attracted record participation, reflecting the rapid development of the event and reinforcing its position as a global platform for preparing the future stars of MMA,” Al Dhaheri said.

Al Dhaheri added that the 2025 edition will offer a well-rounded experience for athletes, delegations, and spectators. Alongside the high-level competition, a range of cultural and entertainment programmes will help cement the championship’s status as a leading international event and a meeting point for emerging talent.

Meanwhile, the UAE National Team continues its preparations at a training camp in Thailand, focused on enhancing both physical and technical readiness. The camp aims to ensure the athletes deliver a strong performance that reflects the development of MMA in the UAE and positions them to compete for top honours at the championship.



