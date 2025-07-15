dnata rolls out autonomous vehicles in airport operations

DUBAI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- dnata, a global air and travel services provider, has deployed a fleet of autonomous vehicles at Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC), introducing next-generation technology in ramp operations.

dnata now operates six electric tractors - the EZTow model developed by TractEasy - at DWC. Traditionally, baggage is transported between the terminal and aircraft by human drivers, each operating under tight time constraints. The new autonomous vehicles streamline this process by towing up to four baggage containers (ULDs) at a time at speeds of up to 15 km/h, following pre-defined routes.

With these new vehicles now in service, and as they become integrated into operations, staff who previously drove baggage tractors can be reassigned to more complex, value-added tasks, supporting faster turnarounds. At the same time, autonomous driving reduces the risk of human error, making airside operations safer for everyone on the ramp.

The AED6 million (US$1.6 million) project deployment begins with Level 3 autonomy, which involves minimal human oversight. This will upgrade to Level 4 autonomy, defined by full self-driving capabilities in controlled environments, in early 2026.

The rollout follows over a year of collaboration between dnata, TractEasy, Dubai Airports and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). The parties have been working together to create a new regulatory framework for autonomous vehicle operations in airside environments, which remain largely undefined at a global level.

Beyond its day-to-day role, dnata will use this deployment as a testbed to trial and refine different operating models for autonomous ground handling. The aim is to identify the most effective approach for wider rollout, especially as DWC expands into what is set to become the world’s largest airport, with capacity for up to 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo annually.

Jaffar Dawood, Divisional Senior Vice President for UAE Airport Operations at data, said, “While autonomous vehicles have largely been limited to trials, this deployment brings the technology into regular, day-to-day operations. As global travel continues to rebound and operational demands increase, automation could be key to building smarter, safer and more resilient infrastructure.”

“Autonomous GSE adoption is taking off,” said Rich Reno, TractEasy’s CEO. “TractEasy is proud and excited to partner with an industry leader like dnata and blaze a safe and efficient autonomous trail for others to follow.”