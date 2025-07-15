Team Abu Dhabi gears up to defend UIM F2 World Championship title in Lithuania

ABU DHABI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi will take part in the second round of the UIM F2 World Championship hosted by the city of Klaipėda, Lithuania, on 18th and 19th July. The event will see fierce competition among an elite lineup of the world’s top powerboat racers.

The team will be represented in this round by boat No. 1, driven by reigning world champion Rashed Al Qemzi, alongside boat No. 35, piloted by Mansoor Al Mansoori. Both will be aiming to defend the championship title secured last season and continue Team Abu Dhabi’s remarkable record in the competition.

Defending champion Rashed Al Qemzi and teammate Mansoor Al Mansoori are preparing for this critical round in Lithuania, especially after the setbacks they faced in the opening round of the season held in Brindisi, Italy, last June. Al Qemzi suffered a technical failure that forced him out of contention, while Al Mansoori’s boat capsized in the final laps of the race.

Team Abu Dhabi is determined to bounce back strongly and secure a positive result in Lithuania to reestablish themselves in the title race for the 2025 season, which includes four more rounds—continuing in Italy and concluding with the final two rounds in Portugal this October.

The opening round of the championship saw Britain’s Matthew Palfreyman clinch victory, with France’s Peter Morin finishing second and Sweden’s Wilmer Wiberg in third.

Rashed Al Qemzi remains one of the top contenders for this year’s crown, boasting an impressive record of five world titles, making him the most decorated and favored driver among the competitors.

Nasser Al Dhaheri, head of the Team Abu Dhabi delegation, emphasised the importance of the upcoming round as a pivotal stage in their quest to retain the world title. “We are fully aware of the level of competition in a championship of this magnitude and history. Our goal is to maintain the title and perform in a way that honours the UAE’s name,” he said.