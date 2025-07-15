30,000 Palestinians remain forcibly displaced in West Bank: OCHCR

GENEVA, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- There has been an increase in killings of and attacks against Palestinians by settlers and security forces in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks, the United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday.

"Israeli settlers and security forces have intensified their killings, attacks and harassment of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in the past weeks," Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OCHCR), told reporters in Geneva.

Since the launch of Israel’s operation “Iron Wall” in the north of the occupied West Bank earlier this year, about 30,000 Palestinians remain forcibly displaced. Israeli forces have shot live ammunition at unarmed Palestinians, including those attempting to go back to their homes in the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarem and Nur Shams.

Israeli security forces have often used unnecessary or disproportionate force, including lethal force against Palestinians who did not pose an imminent threat to life.

Also, since 7th October 2023, 53 Israelis have been killed in reported attacks by Palestinians or in armed clashes, 35 in the West Bank and 18 in Israel.

In June, the UN recorded the highest monthly injury toll of Palestinians in over two decades. In all, 96 Palestinians were injured by Israeli settlers. During the first half of 2025, there have been 757 settler attacks that resulted in Palestinian casualties or property damage – a 13 percent increase on the same period in 2024.

Since the start of operation “Iron Wall”, Israeli security forces have issued demolition orders for about 1,400 homes. These large-scale demolitions, if not rendered absolutely necessary by military operations, violate Israel’s obligations as the occupying power.

Israeli demolitions have displaced 2,907 Palestinians across the West Bank since 7th October 2023. In the same period, a further 2,400 Palestinians, nearly half of them children, have been forcibly displaced as a result of the actions of Israeli settlers thus emptying large parts of the West Bank of Palestinians.

“Permanently displacing the civilian population within occupied territory amounts to unlawful transfer, a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention and, depending on the circumstances, may also amount to a crime against humanity,” he warned.

Al-Kheetan stressed, "Israel must immediately stop these killings, harassment and home demolitions across the occupied Palestinian territory. As the occupying power, Israel must take all feasible measures to ensure public order and safety in the West Bank. It is under the obligation to protect Palestinians from settler attacks and to end the unlawful use of force by its security forces. There must be thorough, independent and transparent investigations into all killings and all other alleged violations of international law. Those responsible must be held to account.

In line with the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, Israel must bring to an end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory.”