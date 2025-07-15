Crown Prince of Fujairah witnesses launch of first fully digital government service centre in emirate

FUJAIRAH, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, witnessed the launch of the first fully integrated digital government services centre in Fujairah.

The centre, inaugurated by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represents a pioneering model at the national level for delivering smart, interconnected government services that rely entirely on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, metaverse, and blockchain technologies, without direct human intervention.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi said, “Today, we take pride in launching the virtual digital services centre in Fujairah, which embodies the vision of our wise leadership toward building a future-ready government founded on innovation. This centre contributes to enhancing quality of life and facilitating services for citizens and residents alike. It stands as an advanced model of smart government services and reflects the ability of our national institutions to adopt and effectively leverage cutting-edge technologies—affirming the UAE’s pioneering position in the field of digital government transformation.”

H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah added, “We applaud the efforts of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in developing an integrated digital service infrastructure that enhances government efficiency, improves the customer experience, and supports sustainable development in Fujairah, which continues to actively contribute to the nation’s progress.”

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry, said, “The centre represents a transformational shift in the delivery of government services, offering a groundbreaking experience built on artificial intelligence and hologram technology. This model is scalable across all emirates, enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness in the digital domain. Launching the centre in Fujairah reflects the leadership’s vision of promoting balanced development and is a practical step within the Ministry’s efforts to build a human-centred, interconnected government services ecosystem aligned with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the shift toward smart government.”

He affirmed that the launch of the centre aligns with the National Strategy for Government Services, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This strategy aims to position the UAE as a global benchmark for the most efficient and innovative government services, translating the wise leadership’s directives for the UAE to be number one globally in government service delivery.

Eng Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government, explained that the centre represents a pivotal step in the government’s digital transformation journey and reflects government entities' ability to adopt the latest digital innovations to deliver an exceptional customer experience that aligns with the country’s aspirations of delivering world-class services.

He said, “The centre serves as an advanced interactive platform for enabling customers to directly contribute to developing government services through innovative channels that allow them to submit their suggestions and feedback. This fosters integration among government entities, promotes a culture of community engagement, and establishes a flexible government environment capable of responding promptly to evolving needs.”

The launch of the Digital Services Centre is part of the Ministry’s broader plan to expand this innovative model across the UAE, in align with the UAE Government Services Strategy, and the Government Services Development Guide 2.0. The centre offers over 150 digital services, aiming to serve more than 20,000 users annually.

Integrating smart systems that enhance operational efficiency and support data-driven decision-making, the centre provides a wide range of services from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in addition to a set of services from federal and local partner entities in the Emirate of Fujairah—offered through a unified and fully integrated digital experience. This contributes to simplifying procedures, saving time and effort, and improving quality of life, in line with the smart government approach that places people at the heart of its priorities.

To mark the inauguration of the centre, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with Emirates Post, has issued a commemorative stamp honouring H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

