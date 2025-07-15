Ammar bin Humaid discusses ways to strengthen cooperation with China’s Consul General

AJMAN, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Ou Boqian, Consul-General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at his office in the Ruler’s Court.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Consul General, wishing her success in her diplomatic mission and expressing hope that her efforts would contribute to further enhancing the friendly relations between the UAE and China across various sectors.

The meeting highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the two countries, with both sides discussing ways to strengthen collaboration, particularly in the trade and tourism sectors, which are supported by deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between the two peoples.

Ou Boqian expressed her sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for the warm welcome and hospitality.

She also praised the strategic partnership between the UAE and China, and commended the significant progress and development witnessed in Ajman, especially in the tourism and economic fields.

Several officials attended the meeting.