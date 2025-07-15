UAE University Board of Trustees convenes its 6th meeting for 2024/2025 academic year

AL AIN, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- Chaired by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, the Board of Trustees convened today for its sixth and final meeting of the 2024/2025 academic year.

The Chancellor opened the meeting with a warm welcome to the Board’s new appointee, Mouza Al Muhairi, and expressed gratitude to all members and external advisors for their continued commitment and insightful contributions in support of the University’s strategic priorities.

The Chancellor then highlighted the University’s impressive progress within the QS 2026 ranking, attributing the achievement of 229 place to the unwavering support of the leadership of the UAE to the University.

The Board undertook a comprehensive review of the University’s future agenda regarding academic excellence, research development, and institutional policy.

Amongst its deliberations, the Board considered student success and research excellence. It first commended the graduation of the University’s 44th cohort, comprising 2,262 undergraduate students, 351 master’s students and 85 doctoral students.

The Board then noted the strategic appointment of 92 new faculty members to enhance the University’s global research standing and student-to-faculty ratio.

The Board then considered high-impact initiatives aligned with the University’s strategic plan. These included:

• Aligning the University’s planning cycle for 2027 to 2031 with the Strategic Planning Framework for Federal Entities of the Prime Minister’s Office.

• The launch of the University’s High-Performance Computing Centre which will power AI research and data analytics.

• A strategic partnership with the Dubai Media Council in support of national identity and innovative media.

• The official opening of the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language Education at Keio University in Japan.

• The joint UAEU-MOFA “Academic Carnival” initiative, ahead of the UN Water Conference, which will serve to promote sustainability and food security.

• The successful completion of Phase 3 of the University’s solar energy project in partnership with TAQA. This project now provides 30% of campus electricity needs.

The Board approved the following recommendations of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee, chaired by Prof. Reyadh Almhehaideb:

• A new Master's programme in Strategic and Defence Studies.

• The creation of a Desert Environment Research Centre.

• Revisions to International Student Fees.

• The Academic Calendar for 2025–2026.

• A revised Research Policy.

The Board approved the following recommendations of the Audit and Risk Committee, chaired by Dr. Tariq bin Hendi:

• A policy on Occupational Health and Safety.

• A policy on Generative Artificial Intelligence.

• A policy on Data Governance.

In his closing, the Chancellor extended his heartfelt thanks to the Trustees for their invaluable guidance and stewardship. He said, “This has been a year of profound achievement and strategic momentum. Your support ensures that UAEU continues to serve as beacon of academic excellence on both national and international scales

