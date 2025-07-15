Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack on Muslim student in Hannover, Germany

ABU DHABI, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, vehemently condemns the terrorist attack that claimed the life of Rahma Ayat, an Algerian student, in Hannover, northwestern Germany.

The Council calls for the urgent development of a global strategy to address all forms of racism, extremism, hatred, and Islamophobia.

Likewise, it advocates for decisive measures to enact binding legislation criminalising such reprehensible terrorism while fostering dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, peace, mutual respect, and human fraternity.

The Muslim Council of Elders extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late student, praying that Almighty Allah envelops her in His boundless mercy, grants her a place in His vast heavens, and provides her family and loved ones with patience and solace.