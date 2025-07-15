SEC issues decision to regulate health activities, professions

SHARJAH, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), during its meeting, on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, issued a decision regarding the regulation of practising health activities and professions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The provisions of the decision apply to local health establishments affiliated with the government of the emirate, as well as private health facilities in the emirate and free zones.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the SEC meeting, on Tuesday, held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

At the start of the meeting, the SEC extended its congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, on the occasion of Faya being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The SEC affirmed that this historic achievement reflects Sharjah’s rich historical and archaeological value. It also documents humanity’s ability to adapt in the region across different eras and periods, and crowns the Emirate’s research and scientific efforts to preserve its historical and human heritage.

The SEC praised the approval by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah of a new batch of housing support beneficiaries in the Emirate, designated for urgent cases, with a budget of AED335 million. This reflects His Highness’ commitment to ensuring a dignified life and supporting families in ways that enhance their stability and social cohesion.

The SEC reviewed the final accounts report for the year 2024, which outlines the actual financial results, expenditures, and revenues for government and independent departments and entities in the Emirate of Sharjah for the 2024 fiscal year.

The SEC issued a decision regarding the regulation of practising health activities and professions in the Emirate of Sharjah. The provisions apply to local health establishments affiliated with the Government of Sharjah and private health facilities in the Emirate and free zones, as well as professionals working in those establishments. The provisions do not apply to federal government health facilities operating in the Emirate.

The decision aims to achieve the following:

Establish an integrated system for health regulation management concerned with the development of health facility licensing services by the Sharjah Health Authority, as well as the licensing of health professionals and the assurance of quality healthcare services.

Promote good governance standards by reinforcing the principles of transparency, fairness, and legal accountability in the Emirate’s healthcare sector.

Lay down the legal foundations for practising health professions to ensure their advancement and the provision of the best healthcare services to individuals.

The decision also includes legal provisions related to the powers of the Sharjah Health Authority, committees on accountability, medical practice and grievances, as well as regulations for the practice of health activities and professions, conditions and procedures for issuing health facility permits and professional health licences, along with administrative penalties, fees, judicial enforcement, and other legal stipulations.