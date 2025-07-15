Ammar bin Humaid receives France's Consul General

AJMAN, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Jean Christophe Paris, Consul General of the French Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the Ruler’s Court.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the French Consul General and discussed the strong and long-standing relations between the UAE and France, as well as ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.

The discussions focused on expanding strategic collaboration in key sectors, building on the solid foundations of friendship and shared aspirations for progress and prosperity in both countries.

The French Consul General and the accompanying delegation expressed their sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Ammar for the generous hospitality and warm reception. The French delegation praised Ajman’s ongoing development and highlighted the emirate’s growing potential as a hub for business success across all sectors.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhs and officials.