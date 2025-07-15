flydubai receives Executive Leadership for Middle East & Africa accolade at 2025 Airline Strategy Awards

DUBAI, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, has been awarded the Executive Leadership for the Middle East & Africa accolade at the 2025 Airline Strategy Awards in London last night.

The Airline Strategy Awards, now in their 21st edition, are globally recognised for celebrating excellence in airline leadership and strategic innovation.

Organised by FlightGlobal in partnership with Korn Ferry, the awards are judged by an independent panel of respected industry experts.

This year’s award recognises Ghaith Al Ghaith’s strategic leadership and longstanding contribution to the aviation industry in the Middle East and Africa.

Since the airline’s inception in 2008, he has led the transformation of flydubai into one of the region’s most dynamic carriers, building a network of more than 135 destinations across 58 countries, more than 100 of which were underserved markets that previously did not have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE carrier.