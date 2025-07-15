UAE Government Media Office launches Comprehensive Guide for Modern Media Campaign Planning

DUBAI, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Government Media Office has launched a new Media Campaign Planning Guide, designed to serve as a strategic reference for communication teams across federal government entities.

The guide was introduced during the Government Communication Network meeting, held at the Creators HQ in Dubai, in the presence of Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

The meeting was attended by directors, senior officials, and communication advisors from federal government entities.

Empowering Government Communication through Global Best Practices

The guide sets out a structured approach to planning and executing effective media campaigns at both national and international levels.

It offers key steps, systematic methodologies, and leading global practices to support the development of impactful communication initiatives.

As part of the meeting, Saeed Al Eter delivered a session titled “Successful Media Campaigns,” in which he outlined the strategic components and stages necessary for designing and delivering effective campaigns.

Al Eter also addressed targeting methods and performance evaluation. The session highlighted successful national and international campaigns, such as the UAE’s Hope Probe, demonstrating the transformative impact of strategic communication.

Saeed Al Eter stated, “The launch of the guide reflects the UAE Government Media Office’s ongoing commitment to developing advanced communication tools for federal entities, empowering them to achieve their strategic communication objectives and align with the UAE’s broader national media vision.”

Developed in partnership with the New Media Academy, the guide outlines foundational steps for effective campaign planning. It also addresses common challenges and how to proactively mitigate them. The content covers team formation, visual identity development, campaign messaging, channel selection, creative ideation, and the formulation of comprehensive evaluation frameworks.

The meeting also featured a presentation on the Content Management Platform, an integrated digital system designed to support federal entities in developing, approving, and managing media content in coordination with the UAE Government Media Office.

The platform enhances efficiency in content creation and approval processes, improves data access and analysis, and facilitates unified archiving and message alignment across all government communication.

Additionally, the UAE Government Media Office recently introduced a Social Media Guide for Government Entities, an initiative developed in collaboration with the New Media Academy to keep pace with the rapid evolution of social media and to enhance communication between federal government entities and the public.

This guide aims to support federal entities in navigating rapid shifts in the digital landscape, ensuring unified, consistent, and clear communication across social media platforms while enhancing public engagement and strengthening the government’s digital presence.