'Shams' launches second edition of its summer programme

SHARJAH, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced the launch of a new edition of its summer programme, which will take place from 28th July to 7th August 2025.

The programme offers a rich educational and entertaining experience aimed at developing skills and productively occupying children’s free time.

It will be held at the Shams Business Centre and targets children aged 6 to 16 years, providing a balanced mix of educational and recreational activities designed to enhance creative thinking, build self-confidence, and sharpen personal and media skills simultaneously.

The second edition of the programme embodies Shams’ vision to create early learning environments that embrace talents from childhood. It offers children the opportunity to explore the worlds of media, arts, and technology in an interactive and enjoyable way, under the supervision of a select group of specialised trainers experienced in working with young age groups.

The summer programme includes a range of integrated workshops.