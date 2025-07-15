Dubai Police showcase ‘Positive Spirit’ achievements over three years

DUBAI, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Police, represented by the Positive Spirit Council, held a press conference to showcase the achievements of the Positive Spirit initiative over the past three years.

The event, held in the Cycling Hub at the Dubai Police Club, was attended by Major General Consultant Dr. Ali Singel, Health Advisor for Dubai Police; Professor Ali Hassan Salman Nasser, the Regional Ambassador for the World Federation of Friends of the United Nations in the Middle East, North Africa, the UAE, and Oman; Fatima Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council; Mohammad Al Hajjaji, General Coordinator of the Positive Spirit Council; as well as several officers and media representatives.

During the press conference, Fatima Buhajeer explained that the "Positive Spirit" is a community-based initiative that aims to promote positivity and spread happiness among residents through various activities and events.

She added, “The initiative also aims to create a more cohesive society and reinforce values of tolerance and coexistence among individuals from diverse backgrounds. It targets all community members, including children, youth, and seniors from various nationalities. This ongoing effort seeks to cultivate a happy and safe environment by promoting positivity, collaboration, and cooperation among everyone.

Furthermore, Buhajeer indicated that, through the "Positive Spirit" initiative, the Council organised 933 events from 2022 to 2024, engaging participants from over 37 nationalities. This includes 241 community programmes, 289 sports programmes, 292 courses and lectures, and 111 cultural competitions.

Buhajeer emphasised that the initiative aims to strengthen community ties through activities and events designed to unite residents. She stated, “The Positive Spirit initiative promotes tolerance and coexistence, encourages positive dialogue among community members, and stimulates participation by providing ample opportunities for involvement. Furthermore, it aligns with Dubai Police's strategic goal of enhancing community happiness and fosters a culture of volunteering through diverse initiatives.”

Additionally, she reaffirmed that the Council has received 15 awards at local, regional, and international levels since launching its initiatives and programmes.