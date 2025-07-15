'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' launches largest water supply project from Egypt to southern Gaza

GAZA, 15th July 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' has announced the launch of the largest desalinated water supply project from Egypt to southern Gaza, as part of its emergency response to the deepening water crisis in the besieged Strip.

At a press conference held at the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility (CMWU) headquarters in Deir al Balah, the operation revealed that a new 315mm water transmission line, stretching 6.7 kilometres, is now under construction. The pipeline will connect the UAE-established desalination plant on the Egyptian side to a displacement area between Khan Younis and Rafah governorates.

The project is expected to provide 15 litres of desalinated water per person daily, benefiting around 600,000 residents in southern Gaza, where more than 80% of water infrastructure has been destroyed due to the dire ongoing developments in Gaza Strip.

Sharif Al-Nayrab, media director for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza, stated, “This new water pipeline is more than a rapid response to the urgent thirst crisis in Gaza; it is a continuation of the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, particularly in the face of the humanitarian disaster caused by war.”

He added that the UAE has consistently led relief efforts in Gaza, from building desalination stations and delivering water tankers to drilling wells and maintaining water networks, culminating in this vital initiative aimed at securing safe drinking water for the most affected areas.

Omar Shatat, Deputy Director-General of the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility for Technical Affairs, expressed gratitude to the UAE, which has been on the frontlines of humanitarian support since the onset of the war.

He noted that UAE-funded projects have helped municipalities and civil society institutions maintain essential services amid extremely challenging conditions.

Khalil Abu Shammala, a representative of civil society in Gaza, praised the UAE’s crucial role and the humanitarian projects implemented under the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

He also emphasised that initiatives like this provide residents with access to safe and healthy water, strengthening their resilience in the face of persistent crises.

This initiative marks a new chapter in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’s efforts to repair critical infrastructure in Gaza, particularly in the water sector, and is part of broader UAE-led humanitarian operations to mitigate the disaster and support the steadfastness of the local population.