Lebanon's worst drought on record drains largest reservoir

BEIRUT, 15th July, 2025 (WAM) – Water levels at Lebanon's largest reservoir on the Litani River have fallen to historic lows amid what experts describe as the country's worst drought on record, threatening agriculture, electricity production, and domestic water supplies.

The Litani River National Authority said inflows to Lake Qaraoun during this year's wet season did not exceed 45 million cubic metres, a fraction of the 350 million cubic metres annual average.

Last year, the figure stood at 230 million. The water currently available in Lake Qaraoun - around 61 million cubic meters - was unusable due to severe pollution, the authority said.

"There were dry years in 1989, 1990 and 1991, but this year is the driest," said Sami Alawieh, head of the river authority as quoted by Reuters. “We are facing a water scarcity problem across all Lebanese territories and water basins.”

Drone footage of Lake Qaraoun shows a dramatically receded shoreline, exposing cracked earth and dead vegetation.

Lebanon's hydroelectric plants tied to the Litani basin have been shut down, Alawieh said, causing financial losses and intensifying electricity rationing by Electricite du Liban.

"We have two factors: the decline in rainfall and the pressure on groundwater," he said.

A study by the authority found climate warming and shifting weather patterns have contributed to more frequent dry seasons and higher temperatures, exacerbating soil moisture loss and reducing the recharging of groundwater reservoirs.